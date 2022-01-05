People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

