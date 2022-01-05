PEPS Coin Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $207.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00188747 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.