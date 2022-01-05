Peseta Digital Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Peseta Digital has a market capitalization of $259,506.42 and approximately $111.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Peseta Digital Profile

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peseta Digital Coin Trading

