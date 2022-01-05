Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.07).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.48) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 462.34 ($6.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.07). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

