Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.