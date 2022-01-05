Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

