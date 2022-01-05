Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 61,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

