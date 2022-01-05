PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.69 and a 52 week high of $153.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

