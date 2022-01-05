PFG Advisors Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,524,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

