PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.