PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Price Michael F acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $65,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

