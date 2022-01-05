Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.84

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.84 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.88). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.88), with a volume of 173,994 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. increased their price target on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £247.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

