PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

PHXHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

