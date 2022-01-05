PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PZC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 26,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,686. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
