PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 26,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,686. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

