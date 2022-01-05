PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:PFN opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

