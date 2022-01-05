Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $75.65 Average PT from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

