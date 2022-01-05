Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

