Piper Sandler Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $90.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NVRO opened at $89.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03. Nevro has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

