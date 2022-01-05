Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

CAKE opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 308.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

