Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

