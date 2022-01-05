PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $436.58 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.43.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

