PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

YUMC opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

