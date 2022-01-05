PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

