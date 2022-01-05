PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 286,248 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,248 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FMC by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

NYSE:FMC opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

