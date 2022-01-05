PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 742 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $417.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.15 and its 200 day moving average is $415.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.07 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

