Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $29.27 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Populous has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $448,196.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

