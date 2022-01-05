POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $60.08

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.08, but opened at $61.64. POSCO shares last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 1,873 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

