Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

