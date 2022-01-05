Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Short Interest Update

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Poxel stock remained flat at $$5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. Poxel has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

