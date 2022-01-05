PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.98

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,426 shares of company stock worth $3,138,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $1,328,000.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

