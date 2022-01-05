PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.98

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,426 shares of company stock worth $3,138,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $1,328,000.
About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
