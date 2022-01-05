Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Shares Up 4.5%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. 8,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

The company has a market cap of $989.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 222,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

