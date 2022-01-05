Primecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.40 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 45.3% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $628.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,091,756 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.