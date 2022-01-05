Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 277,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 48,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $105.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

