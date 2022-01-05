Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $609,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

