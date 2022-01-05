Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,319 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

