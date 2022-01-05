Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 78,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,733. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

