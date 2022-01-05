Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of PGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 78,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,733. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
