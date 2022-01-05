PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $128,266.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.19 or 0.08050242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00076439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.55 or 0.99363159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007562 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

