Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 10%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 1,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

