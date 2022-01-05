ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock to Split on Thursday, January 13th (BATS:CSM)

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CSM opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

