ProShares Short Basic Materials Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:SBM)

Shares of ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBM opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Basic Materials stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.80% of ProShares Short Basic Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

