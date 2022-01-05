ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $11.94. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 632,856 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

