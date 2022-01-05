ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.57

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.57 and traded as high as $171.89. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $164.48, with a volume of 53,002,166 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ are going to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,510,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,542,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

