ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.57

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.57 and traded as high as $171.89. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $164.48, with a volume of 53,002,166 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ are going to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
