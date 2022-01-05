ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 3.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 777,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,247,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

