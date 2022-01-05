Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.87

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

