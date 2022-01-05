Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. 145,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.