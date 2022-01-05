Provident Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 126.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 1,081,162 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

