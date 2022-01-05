PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.10.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.76.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

