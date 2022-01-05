Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY) Shares Up 4%

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELOKY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia generates and sells electric power and heat in Russia. Its installed capacity is approximately 5,628.7 megawatts for power and 2,032 GCal/h for heat. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia is a subsidiary of Enel SpA.

