Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.01

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 5298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

