Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Shares Down 2.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.